Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.25-$17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.14 billion.

AMGN traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.88. 2,764,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.36.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

