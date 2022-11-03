Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 11,346 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $117,090.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 823,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,965.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 271,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.