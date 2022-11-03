Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 11,346 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $117,090.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 823,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,965.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
