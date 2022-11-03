AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24, RTT News reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AMN traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 496.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

