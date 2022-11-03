Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Amplitude Stock Down 8.9 %

AMPL opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,108 shares of company stock worth $493,451. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amplitude by 11.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after buying an additional 223,041 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth $18,993,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amplitude by 512.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 813,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 526,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

