Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.22

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.22 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.56 ($0.02), with a volume of 422,620 shares traded.

Amur Minerals Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £20.89 million and a P/E ratio of -15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 34.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Amur Minerals Company Profile

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in locating, evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

