Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TFI International (TFII)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TFI International (NYSE: TFII):
- 10/31/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$174.00 to C$172.00.
- 10/31/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$158.00.
- 10/31/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$180.00.
- 10/28/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $116.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$152.00 to C$150.00.
- 10/11/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $116.00.
- 10/4/2022 – TFI International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE TFII traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $89.61. 391,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $116.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
