Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TFI International (TFII)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TFI International (NYSE: TFII):

10/31/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$174.00 to C$172.00.

10/31/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$158.00.

10/31/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$180.00.

10/28/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $116.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$152.00 to C$150.00.

10/11/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $116.00.

10/4/2022 – TFI International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

TFI International Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE TFII traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $89.61. 391,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $116.19.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in TFI International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

