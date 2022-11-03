Analysts Set ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target at $56.00

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

ANIP stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.