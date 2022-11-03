AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 134,075 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 3.60% of AngioDynamics worth $27,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

ANGO stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $544.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,105. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

AngioDynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.