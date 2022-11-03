APA (NASDAQ:APA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. APA has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.70.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of APA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in APA by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

