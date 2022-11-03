APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Gap Up to $15.77

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $16.58. APi Group shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 6,539 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on APi Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

APi Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in APi Group by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

