Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.56. 195,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,148. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

