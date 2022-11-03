Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 316,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after buying an additional 232,844 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $125.12 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

