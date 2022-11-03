Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS.
Aptiv Trading Up 2.0 %
APTV opened at $89.72 on Thursday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 209.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Aptiv
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.
About Aptiv
Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.
