Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.0 %

APTV opened at $89.72 on Thursday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 209.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,141,000 after buying an additional 173,265 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,688,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.