Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
LON:AEET opened at GBX 70.59 ($0.82) on Thursday. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 69.98 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 99 ($1.14). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.03.
