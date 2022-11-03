Arcblock Market Cap Hits $12.32 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and $505,814.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,316.63 or 0.31125694 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars.

