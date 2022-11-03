Archer Investment Corp Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $178.75. 64,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.54.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

