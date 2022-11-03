Archer Investment Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 54,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.91. 37,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $314.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.