Archer Investment Corp Has $427,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,286 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.7 %

ISRG stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,235. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.35. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,076. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.