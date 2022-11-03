Archer Investment Corp Purchases 432 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE UPS traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $162.88. 36,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,851. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.