Archer Investment Corp Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.54. 13,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

