Archer Investment Corp Sells 2,450 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 679,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 941,499 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.