Archer Investment Corp Sells 31,917 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,917 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462,959 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,267,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,260,000 after purchasing an additional 547,583 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,860,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after purchasing an additional 703,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,536,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.35. 42,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,434. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56.

