Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Arconic updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arconic Trading Down 9.4 %

NYSE:ARNC opened at $18.92 on Thursday. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after purchasing an additional 791,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arconic by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 431,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

