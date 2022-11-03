Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arcosa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arcosa Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE ACA opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 246,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 139,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 74,594 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

