Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.40 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.90.

NYSE:ASC opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $546.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69,510 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

