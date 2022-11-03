Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0958 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Ardor has a market capitalization of $95.74 million and $1.81 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0958 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00089605 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00067936 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015253 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00027122 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001374 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006935 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000176 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
