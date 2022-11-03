Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 890.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,390 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.47.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $114,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 254,453 shares of company stock valued at $31,499,691. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.91. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

