Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.74.

NYSE:ANET opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,453 shares of company stock worth $31,499,691. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 166.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

