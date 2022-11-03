Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 49228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Arkle Resources Stock Down 5.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.25.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in 28 prospecting licences throughout Ireland. The company was formerly known as Connemara Mining Company Plc and changed its name to Arkle Resources PLC in March 2019.

