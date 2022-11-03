ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $5.08 on Thursday, hitting $205.55. 183,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,471. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

