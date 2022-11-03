ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $30.82. 90,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,147. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.