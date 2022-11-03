Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.49.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.16. 16,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,874. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.40. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

