Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG opened at $185.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average of $172.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,033 shares of company stock worth $5,968,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

