Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE APAM traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. 17,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,065. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

