Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

APAM stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 221,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $8,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,235,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,885,000 after buying an additional 102,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 69,531 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

