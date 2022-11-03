Astar Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $64.96 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, Astar has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $64.96 million and $8.90 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Astar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.43 or 0.30834243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012043 BTC.

About Astar

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.