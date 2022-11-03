Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of ASTE opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.