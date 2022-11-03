Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,904 shares during the period. Astronics makes up 2.5% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Astronics worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Astronics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Astronics news, Director Warren C. Johnson purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astronics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Astronics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.