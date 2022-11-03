ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 286000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

ATAC Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$15.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.41.

ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ATAC Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ATAC Resources Company Profile

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

