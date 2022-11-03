ATB Capital Increases Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$11.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CFW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$277.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.27. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$7.90.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,327,483.08. In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 326,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.43, for a total value of C$1,771,060.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,440,768.34. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total transaction of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,327,483.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,559.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

