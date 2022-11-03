ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. ATI’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. ATI updated its Q4 guidance to $0.49-0.55 EPS.

ATI Stock Down 15.3 %

ATI stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. ATI has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 658.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $469,490. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ATI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 117,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in ATI by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

