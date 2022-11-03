ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.02 EPS.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 75,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,077. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. ATI has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 694.92 and a beta of 1.23.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ATI will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATI. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $469,490 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 117,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

