Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) CFO Julie B. Feder Sells 2,015 Shares

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) CFO Julie B. Feder sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $25,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,725.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

AURA opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

