Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) CFO Julie B. Feder Sells 2,015 Shares

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) CFO Julie B. Feder sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $25,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,725.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Aura Biosciences Price Performance
AURA opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $26.16.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
