AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

AOCIF opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

