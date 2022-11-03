Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 754 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,729,000 after buying an additional 947,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE MO opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

