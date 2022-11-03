Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $36.09 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $289.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

