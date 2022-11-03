Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 304 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in GSK by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($20.81) to GBX 1,450 ($16.76) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,658.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

