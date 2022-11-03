Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 352 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

EOG opened at $135.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.74.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

