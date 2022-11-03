Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 55 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 54.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,331,000 after buying an additional 333,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after acquiring an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 931.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,309,000 after acquiring an additional 271,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $283.02 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $280.83 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. UBS Group cut their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

