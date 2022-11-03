Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Shares Up 50%

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating) shot up 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 154,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 103,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avidian Gold Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 million and a PE ratio of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Avidian Gold

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

